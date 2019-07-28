Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Power couple Deepika, Ranveer pose out love

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:45 IST

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's power couple -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.
Deepika shared a throwback picture of the two where she can be seen dazzling in a statement white gown while her hubby who got floored by her beauty is looking dapper in a black suit with a floral print jacket. The set up in the picture is complete with disco balls and a massive red ring.
The adorable picture, which is dripping love, was captioned 'Us' by the 'Piku' actor on Instagram.

It seems that the actor, who is awe of her husband, is missing him badly after he jetted off to London a few months back to commence the shooting of his upcoming film '83' where he will be seen essaying the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will next feature in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak' where she will play the role of an acid attack survivor.
Ranveer celebrated his 34th birthday in the UK and the actor was given a beautiful surprise when his wife also went to London to double the celebrations. The 'Gully Boy' star also shared a smiling picture of Deepika on Instagram and wrote, "High on Cake, Happy birthdate to me." Deepika reciprocated the love with a comment, "high on you". (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

