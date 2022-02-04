'Power of solid actor and supreme storyteller is always unmatchable': Karan Johar on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has shared his reaction on the trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer highly-anticipated magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released on Friday.

"Phenomenal! In every way!!!! The power of a solid actor and a supreme storyteller is always unmatchable! @aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali and @ajaydevgn has Mega super star presence! Can't wait to see the film!"Karan tweeted.





Alia Bhatt has been basking in the praises since the much-awaited trailer release of her upcoming magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. From Ranbir Kapoor imitating her Namaste pose from the movie to south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu calling her "incredible", the 28-year-old actor sure has won many hearts.

For the unversed, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. (ANI)

