Power-packed trailer of ' Prasthanam' out now!

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Prasthanam' starring Sanjay Dutt released the trailer of the film on Thursday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

The two-minute thirty-four-second video starts with a reference to the ancient epic Ramayana, hinting towards the impending fight.

Sanjay, who last seen in 'Kalank' is seen in a menacing, powerful avatar as the ace actor is leading a political party.

The trailer which is a visual treat for fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts is loaded with some witty dialogues between actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Ali Fazal.

While one part of the video shows bloodshed, the other part features romance and love between actors Ali and Amyra Dastur.

Actors like Manisha Koirala and Satyajeet Dubey will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.

'Prasthanam' was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well.

Sanjay will soon be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'. The actor was last seen in 'Kalank,' a period drama set in pre-independent India.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20(ANI)