Prabhas gives update about new trailer of 'Adipurush'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): And the wait is over. The new trailer of 'Adipurush' will be out on May 9.

Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the update by releasing new posters of his look as Lord Rama.

"Jai Shri Ram....Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The makers also shared the update via the movie's official Instagram handle. They shared the pictures of the new poster in 5 different Languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Adipurush trailer will not only be released in India but in 70 other territories across Canada, Australia, the US, the UK, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Egypt, and more.

Recently the makers announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said.

Prabhas will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Salaar' and in 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone. (ANI)