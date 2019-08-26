Prabhas, Shraddha look alluring in 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The new soothing song "Baby Won't You Tell Me" from the upcoming film 'Saaho' featuring ravishing actor Prabhas and the glamourous Shraddha Kapoor was released today.

The one-minute forty-eight-second song starts with the lead actors seen in a car surrounded by beautiful locales. The shyness on Prabha's face and innocence on Shraddha's will sure to melt your heart. Later in the song, the duo visits an open circus where the back dancers are performing swashbuckling stunts. The sizzling chemistry between the two will certainly leave fans wanting for more.

The romantic number has been sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra, and Shankar Mahadevan and has been penned by Manoj Yadav.

The upcoming film helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.

'Saaho' that marks 'Ek Villain' actor Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year. (ANI)