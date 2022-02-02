Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to arrive in cinemas on March 11

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Prabhas' highly-anticipated film 'Radhe Shyam' has got a new release date. The romantic drama, which also stars Pooja Hegde, will now hit the big screens on March 11, 2022.

The 'Baahubali' actor took to his Instagram account to share the new release date. Along with sharing a new poster of the romantic drama, he wrote, "11.03.22. I'll see you. #RadheShyamOnMarch11."

The new poster of 'Radhe Shyam' features a visual of a cruise ship stuck in the middle of a cyclone that hit the ocean. The text on the image reads, "Witness the biggest war between love & destiny. 11.03.2022 worldwide in theatres."





Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. 'Radhe Shyam' will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film was slated to release on January 14. However, it got postponed owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty over the operations of cinema halls amid the pandemic.

Set in the 1970s, 'Radhe Shyam' features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

The upcoming movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan. (ANI)

