Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' raked in Rs 24 crore on day one

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Film 'Saaho' starring South Indian superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor set the cash register ringing on the first day of its release as it minted Rs 24.40 crore in Hindi version.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-day box office collection on his Twitter.

According to Taran, 'Saaho' had a superb collection on day one. He also listed the top five films with their first-day collection at the box office. The list includes 'Bharat' which earned Rs 2.30 crores, 'Mission Mangal' which minted Rs 29.16, 'Saaho,' which raked in Rs 24.40, while 'Kalank,' and 'Kesari' which earned 21.60 cr and 21.06 cr respectively.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.

'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, had released on August 30, this year. (ANI)

