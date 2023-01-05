Prabhas to Madhuri Dixit, celebs extend birthday warm wishes to Deepika Padukone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Deepika Padukone's birthday, several Indian celebrities took to their social media account and extended warm wishes to the 'Piku' actor.

Actor Ananya Panday shared a cute picture with Deepika on her Instagram stories and wrote, "The best kinda sandwich, a Deepu sandwich always filled with so much love happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone."



Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happy Birthday May this year be bigger better and filled with hugs...Love you DP @deepikapadukone."



Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture and wrote, "Happ birthday @deepikapadukone May you have a fulfilling and successful year ahead my dearest. Stay happy stay blessed. PS: We need better pictures."



Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Sending you good vibes and smiles for every second of your special day. Best wishes for Pathan! Have a fantastic birthday."



Actor Diana Penty wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday DP. Big hugs and lots of Love."



Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy Birthday you star! Cheers to another year! Hope your day is filled with lots of love and lots of birthday cake."



Actor Prabhas shared a poster of Deepika from 'Project K' and wrote, "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented @deepikapadukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK."



Urvashi Rautela shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen of Hearts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Break Ke Baad' actor will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again' alongside Ajay Devgn. (ANI)