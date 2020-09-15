Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto ki Saikal' to have its world premiere in Busan International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto Ki Saikal' is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The film helmed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra will be showcased in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival.

'Matto Ki Saikal' revolves around the story of a family's struggle to buy a new bicycle and how their lives depend on it. The film stars Prakash Jha, Anita Choudhary and Aarohi Sharma among others.

Director M Ghani extended his gratitude to the selection committee of the film festival and to actor Prakash Jha for believing in the story.



"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the selection committee of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival and to Mr Prakash Jha who stood by me and believed in the story. I was fortunate that I had a wonderful team which made this film possible and I thank each member associated with the film," said Ghani.

"I am humbled that an original voice from a rural heartland India has been noticed at an International coveted platform which will pave the way for people who believe that cinema can be a medium to showcase the life of the downtrodden and have the passion to tell meaningful stories," Ghani added.

Actor Prakash Jha who is playing the central role of Matto in the story said that he was surprised when he was approached for the role as it is "completely opposite" of what he is in real life.

"I was surprised when they approached me for playing Matto! It is a beautiful story, almost heartbreaking.. but Matto is completely opposite to what I am in real life," said Jha.

Busan and Venice are the only two premier festivals being held physically this year. The festival will run from October 21 to 30 and screen 194 films. (ANI)

