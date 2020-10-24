Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto Ki Saikil' to premiere at Busan Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Film producer Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto Ki Saikil' is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.



The film will be showcased in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker M Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra.

'Matto Ki Saikil' is a story of hope. The film is based around the story of a family's struggle to buy a new bicycle and how their lives depend on it. The film stars Prakash Jha, Anita Choudhary and Aarohi Sharma among others.

Busan and Venice are the only two premier festivals being held physically this year. The festival will run from October 21 to 30 and screen 194 films. (ANI)

