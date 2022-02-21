Prateik Babbar excited about 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Prateik Babbar has wrapped up shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan', which features Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.



Excited about the project, Prateik said, "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' is one of those sets that keeps on your edge as an actor, and that is an exciting feeling. I had the most fun collaborating with the team, learning new nuances of the craft, and exploring a lot about myself while peeling the character's layers."

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' is touted as an investigative comedy, written and directed by 'Breathe Into The Shadows' co-writer Arshad Syed.

Prateik will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'India Lockdown', and 'Hiccups and Hookups 2'. (ANI)

