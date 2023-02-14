Prateik Babbar makes his relationship official with Priya Banerjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Valentine's Day, actor Prateik Babbar made his relationship with actress Priya Banerjee official. On Tuesday, he shared the first picture with her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Prateik shared the news with his fans alongwith a series of pictures.



In the first picture, the couple were seen facing the sun and posing with their backs to the camera.

In the second image, the duo flaunted their matching "p b" with a heart and infinity sign emoji.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "p b."

As soon as the good news was announced, the actor's fans dropped in their comments.

Singer-actor Meiyang Chang wrote, "Now you've piqued everybody's curiousity, my friend. Sweet pictures."



Mrunal Thakur reacted with heart emojis.



Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar Soni dropped heart eyes emojis.



Reports about Prateik and Priya's relationship surfaced last year. However, the two neither accepted nor denied them. Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

Reportedly, there have been rumours about Prateik and Priya's connection for the past year. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil. He has two siblings named Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from his father's first marriage with wife Nadira Babbar.

He made his acting debut in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Aamir Khan produced 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' (2008).

He was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indian Lockdown. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in India.

Priya, on the other hand, has worked in a number of movies including 'KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Baarish', 'Bhanwar' and others. (ANI)