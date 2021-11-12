Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Cobalt Blue' trailer, release date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): 'Cobalt Blue', a captivating drama that follows an unconventional narrative, starring Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman in the lead roles, is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on Netflix.

The makers of the film have also released an intriguing trailer on Friday.

The nearly two-and-a-half minute-long trailer reels off the story of an aspiring author (Neelay) and his free-spirited sister (Anjali), who fall in love with the same man, the enigmatic paying guest at their home, played by Prateik.



Following the romance, the trailer also unravels how their conservative family is shattered by the ensuing events.

Set in the early 90s, the film explores the various shades of relationship, sexuality and love.

The film is directed and written by Sachin Kundalkar who is also the author of the novel 'Cobalt Blue'.

'Cobalt Blue' is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2021. (ANI)

