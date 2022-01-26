Pratik Gandhi shares his experience working with Richa Chadha in 'The Great Indian Murder'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'The Great Indian Murder', actor Pratik Gandhi opened up about his experience working with his co-star Richa Chadha.



"There are a lot of things I admire about Richa but one thing that I admire the most is, she is very passionate about her work and is very pure at heart and thought. Whatever she thinks she says, I can see that purity and passion in whatever she does," he shared.

'The Great Indian Murder' has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel, 'Six Suspects', which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister.

The project is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4. (ANI)

