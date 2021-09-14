Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Raavan Leela' to be titled 'Bhavai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): The makers of the much-awaited film 'Raavan Leela' have issued a statement announcing that the film will now be titled 'Bhavai'. The film stars Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame along with actor Aindrita Ray.

The move comes after a legal defamation notice was sent to writers, directors and producers of the film on Monday for "spreading misconceptions about Lord Ram and making a derogatory, defamatory, objectionable portrayal in favour of Ravana" through some dialogues in the trailer, the title and tagline of the film.

Kamlesh Devidayal Gupta, a resident of Maharashtra's Ambernath had sent the legal notice demanding the removal of "certain scenes and dialogues from the film and an unconditional apology".



Regarding the title, the notice said that Ram Leela has a special significance in Hinduism. In the notice, Gupta said the film is attacking the concept of Ram Leela by naming it 'Ravana Leela' on the lines of Ram Leela and to glorify Ravana.

On the change of the film's title, director Hardik Gajjar said, "I am happy to honour the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is a resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour. Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film. Audiences have showered Pratik with love for his work and we hope that this film will only see it multiply. It's a film that is close to our hearts and we are confident that audiences will love it with all their hearts too".

'Bhavai' also stars Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

