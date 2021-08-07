Prayagraj will bring back a deluge of emotions, nostalgia for me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had recently headed to Prayagraj to shoot the next schedule of his upcoming film 'Doctor G'. While he will be shooting a film in this city for the first time, Ayushmann has a deep emotional connection with Prayagraj.

He rode through the Uttar Pradesh city when he was participating in the hit teen reality TV show 'Roadies', which he had won.

Ayushmann said, "I have always wanted to travel the length and breadth of our beautiful country and fortunately my work is taking me to incredibly distinct destinations. I will be shooting a film for the first time in Prayagraj. Coincidentally, when I was participating in Roadies, I rode through this city and shot for the series."

Ayushmann shared that he was charmed by the beauty of Prayagraj during the shoot of 'Roadies' season two.

He said, "I still remember getting mesmerised by its history, heritage and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and I was deeply enamoured by its breathtaking beauty. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can't wait to go back."

For Ayushmann, who has delivered back to back hits in theatres, it will be an emotional experience to shoot in Prayagraj.



"It will bring back a deluge of emotions and nostalgia for me. I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for Roadies just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career," he said.

'Doctor G' also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute.

While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Shefali will essay the role of a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in the forthcoming film which is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie.

This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018).

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

