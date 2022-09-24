Prayer meeting for Raju Srivastav in Mumbai tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): A prayer meeting is scheduled to be held in honour of late comedian Raju Srivastav on Sunday in Mumbai.

According to the his family members, the prayer meeting will take place at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu. It is scheduled from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.





Raju Srivastav died on September 21 at the age of 58. He had been on life support ever since he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 following a heart attack.

Raju Srivastav was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

He had also joined politics to serve the nation. He made a foray into politics in 2014 from the Samajwadi Party (where he was even named the Lok Sabha candidate from Kanpur) but later joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) the same year in a gap of few days.

Several national leaders and celebrities expressed their condolences to Raju Srivastav's family, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister.

He is survived by wife Shikha Srivastav and children Antara and Ayushman. (ANI)

