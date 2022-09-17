हिंदी खबर
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough (Image source: Instagram)
Preity G Zinta shares glimpses with husband Gene

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 16:01 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle.
On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.
The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!!
She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt.

She captioned the post, "Caribbean vibes #ting" along with heart emojis.
"Hello Favorite Couple", a social media user wrote with heart emojis.
Preity keeps posting a picture with her family on a regular basis.
Earlier, the actor celebrated this year's mother's day with her twinnies and dropped a beautiful picture with them along with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.
In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

