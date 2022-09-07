Preity Zinta celebrates 20 years of 'Dil Hai Tumhara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal starrer 'Dil Hai Tumhara' has completed 20 years.

On its 20th anniversary, Preity took to Instagram and shared a song reel from the movie. Along with the post she wrote, "#20yearsofDilHaiTumhara"



'Dil Hai Tumhaara' was directed by Kundan Shah and was produced by Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani. The story depicts an emotional triangular love story. The film also stars Rekha, Mahima Chaudhry, Jimmy Sheirgill and Alok Nath in pivotal roles.

Recently, Preity shared pictures on her Instagram handle featuring her husband Gene Goodenough from their West Indies vacation.



Talking about Preity's personal front, she tied the knot with Gene in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, she and Gene became parents to twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.

She was last seen in 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in 2018. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade. Preity is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings. (ANI)