Preity Zinta introduces 'Bottle Squat Challenge' amid self-isolation

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta on Monday introduced a special workout challenge called 'Bottle squat challenge' by sharing a video where she balanced an empty bottle on her head while doing squats. She has nominated Bollywood celebs to complete the challenge.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram where she shared a clip of her special workout video. In the video, Preity was seen doing squats with a bottle balanced on her head.

The actor introduced the challenge to complete 10 squats with an empty bottle placed (balanced) on the head. She nominated B-town celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Hrithik Roshan. She also nominated sports personalities including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee.

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor captioned the video as "Yeh lo challenge completed! Bottoms down, bottle up #bottlesquatchallenge Complete 10 squats with an empty bottle placed (balanced) on your head. #day26 I nominate ALL OF YOU SEEING THIS and @beingsalmankhan @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @mahi7781 @virat.kohli @yuvisofficial @katrinakaif @karanjohar @brettlee_58 @aslisona #Quarantine #StayHome #staysafe #pzfit."

Earlier on Saturday, Preity shared a video where she is seen doing her 'biceps curls' with the help of her pet, Bruno.

Lately, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has been sharing their 'in-house' workout routines with their fans.

Many actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the time during the self-isolation period. Many are indulging in their favourite hobbies, while others are using their social media platforms to entertain the audience. (ANI)