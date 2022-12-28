Preity Zinta pens down a sweet birthday wish for Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, on Tuesday night shared a couple of pictures with megastar Salman Khan on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared the pictures which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Salman It was so nice to see you on my short n sweet trip. May you always keep smiling, shining and lighting up not just movie screens but all our lives today, tomorrow and always. Love you to the moon & back Stay safe, healthy and rocking. #ting #happybirthday #friendsforever."

In the pictures, Salman and Preity could be seen smiling and standing close to each other.

Soon after the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor shared the pictures fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Loved this duo," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "seeing u both is such a pleasure, my favorite onscreen jodi Happy Birthday Salman sir."

Salman and Preity have worked together in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

The 'Sultan' actor on Tuesday turned a year older and to mark the occasion he hosted a grand birthday bash at his Mumbai residence which marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)