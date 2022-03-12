Preity Zinta posts adorable birthday wish for husband Gene Goodenough

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta posted a heart-warming birthday wish for her husband, Gene Goodenough on Friday.

The actor took to her Instagram handle to post an endearing birthday wish, which read, "Happy Birthday my love. Here's to many more birthdays, many more milestones and many more experiences together. I love you #Happybirthday #patiparmeshwar #ting"



She posted two pictures for him. One saw them having lunch on the beach, while the other was a selfie, which Preity clicked.

Sonakshi Sinha and Deanne Panday posted loving birthday wishes for Gene in the comments section.





Sonakshi's comment read, "Happiest birthdayyyy Gene", while Deanne's comment read, "Happy birthday Gene"

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s. She was last seen in the film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018.

She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team 'Punjab Kings', earlier named 'Kings XI Punjab'.

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

