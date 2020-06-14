Preity Zinta shares adorable pic with her furry friend Bruno

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Taking a sound nap with her furry friend Bruno, actor Preity Zinta on Sunday treated her fans with an adorable picture with her pet dog.

The 45-year-old actor put out an adorable picture on Instagram wherein Preity is seen sporting mustard yellow and denim shorts and enjoying a nap session with her pet.

Bruno is seen hugging the actor by keeping his paws on her's waist.

Along with the picture, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star wrote, "Weekend vibes. #Bruno #Dutchie #nap #ting."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 99 k likes from fans and celebrity followers including singer Guru Randhawa.

Lately, the 'Kya Kehna' star has been sharing her updates on 'quarantine activities' on social media.

Earlier, to help the people looking for some exercising tips at home, Preity Zinta shared a glimpse from her workout session amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. (ANI)

