Preity Zinta shares throwback picture from sets of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Preity Zinta on Thursday shared a throwback picture from the sets of the blockbuster hit 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' featuring herself, megastar Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar.

The actor took to Instagram to share the picture taken right before a comic scene from the movie.

In the picture, Preity and Karan are seen sitting on a bed as Khan is seen holding a sheet of paper which could be the script of the film.

While Preity is seen acing the bored expression wearing rollers in her hair, in the picture, the director Johar, seems stressed and tired with the shoot.



"Look what I found. Can you guess what @karanjohar is saying to me & @iamsrk ?" she captioned the picture.

The Karan Johar film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was based on themes of adultery and extramarital affairs. It became a massive hit at the box office in 2006 and minted a worldwide total of Rs.1.13 billion.

Besides, Preity and Khan, the movie featured an ensemble cast of Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

