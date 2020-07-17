Preity Zinta shares 'Throwback Thursday' vintage picture

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): One of the classic actors of Bollywood, Preity Zinta shared an elegant and adorable throwback picture of herself. It seems like the 'Throwback Thursday' vintage picture was taken during one of her visits to Delhi.

The 45-year-old star took to Twitter and shared the picture along with a caption that read, "Now this is what you call a throwback photo". In the hashtags, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor has mentioned "Delhi, memories, throwback Thursday, and ting".



In the shared picture, the actor is seen turning back and looking at something with a frown face, while flaunting her shoulder-length wavy curls.

In the photograph, she is also joined by two other ladies and a toddler. Fans were quick to notice the post with a positive message.

Lately, the 'Soldier' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos. She often shares such throwback pictures and shares memories with her followers. (ANI)

