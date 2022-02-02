Preity Zinta spent her birthday 'changing nappies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor and new mom Preity Zinta celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday by "changing nappies" and found no time to get dressed up.

However, she feels her birthday this year was "special", thanks to her little babies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star shared pictures of her birthday celebration and shared how her day went in the caption.



She wrote, "A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I'm saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. Inspite of all that, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair."



In November 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

