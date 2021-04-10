Preity Zinta suggests fans stick to 'laughter therapy' amid 'crazy times'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Saturday channelled her weekend mood with an all-smiles picture and shared her belief that 'laughter is and always be the best kind of therapy' and suggested fans stick to it amid Covid-19.

The 'Kya Kehna' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a stunning smiling picture as she chills by the swimming pool.



Embracing her dimpled cheeks with a no make up look, the star is seen sporting a chunky pair of cat-eye sun shades and a floral print tank top.



Suggesting fans to stick to laughter therapy, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star wrote in the caption, "Laughter is and always will be the best kind of therapy - specially in these crazy times where we live with the stress of getting sick or locked up in more lockdowns (added a punching emoticon)."

Along with the caption, the actor used the hashtags #weekendvibes #homealone #stayhappy #staystrong #ting and a red heart emoticon and urged fans to stay happy and strong.

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 88 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Quite an active social media user, Preity keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Dil Ka Rishta' star posted a couple of throwback pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough as she commemorated the festival of colours -'Holi'. (ANI)

