Preity Zinta suggests wearing masks to thank doctors on National Doctor's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): As Bollywood actors extend thanks to the doctors on National Doctor's Day, actor Preity Zinta suggested that the best way to thank the doctors is wearing a face mask and keeping safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Kya Kehna' star put out a post on Instagram sporting a mask. Along with the post Zinta shared the message that one's actions speak louder than their words, and suggested to keep the face masks on for maintaining own safety.

She noted, "Actions always speak louder than words. The best way to THANK and appreciate all the doctors and healthcare workers out there is by wearing Masks and keeping yourself and everyone around you safe. Spread love and not the virus #nationaldoctorsday #thankyou #Ting." (along with a folded hands emoji).

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 20k likes were received in just 30 minutes of being posted.

Earlier in the day, actors including Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit extended their thanks to the healthcare professionals who are working relentlessly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)

