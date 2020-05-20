Preity Zinta takes nap along with her pet amid quarantine

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta is taking a good nap with her pet Bruno amid her quarantine.

The 45-year-old actor put out an adorable picture on Instagram on Wednesday where she is seen hugging her pet as they both enjoy their nap session. The actor is seen sporting a grey hoodie and denim shorts.

Along with the picture, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star wrote, #If you love someone let them sleep [?] #Nap #stayhome #staysafe #Bruno #dutchie #cuddle #ting."



Lately, the 'Kya Kehna' star has been sharing her updates on her quarantine activities by her social media handles.

Earlier Preity shared a glimpse from her workout session amid the coronavirus induced lockdown to help the people looking for some exercising tips at home.

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star took to Instagram and shared a video featuring lower back and hip strengthening exercise where Zinta is seen exercising with the help of a chair in her garden, after which her pet 'Bruno' jumps in to lick her face. (ANI)

