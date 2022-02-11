Preity Zinta to skip this year's IPL auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Punjab Kings co-owner and actor Preity Zinta won't be able to attend this year's Indian Premier League(IPL) mega auctions.

On Friday, Preity took to Instagram and informed everyone that she will miss the auction as she has to take care of her twins.

"This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India," she wrotem



However, Preity has discussed "all things cricket" with her team ahead of the auction.

"The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks... I'm all ears #iplauction #throwback," she added.



For the unversed, a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. (ANI)

