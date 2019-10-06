Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Preity Zinta's this post will end your Sunday on a happy note

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Ever since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed, several memes and trolls have stormed the social media. Adding to the fun, actor Preity Zinta recently shared a hilarious video that will definitely end your day on a happy note.
In the viral video, one can spot a cow standing in the middle of the zebra crossing along with the other vehicles at the red light. At first glance, you will not be sure, but you will be surprised when you see this video.
The cow is not seen moving forward and can be seen waiting for the signal to go green. Other passersby at the signal can be seen staring at the cow and laughing.
The 'Veer Zara' actor shared the entertaining video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Forget people. Even our animals obey traffic rules."


As soon as the actor uploaded the video, several of her fans and followers on the micro-blogging site flooded the post with their funny comments.
"I think the cow knows the traffic rules better than some ppl there," a user wrote.

"This is why we say sometimes animals are better than human beings. Haha," chimed the second one.

While the third wrote, "Oh no is ny gao mata ko animal keh diya..jago jago dhram sankat ma ha.kuch karo.utho jai shri ram ky sipahiyo.kuch karo.hy gao mata ko animal..hy bhagwan."

