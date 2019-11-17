Preparation in full swing for International Film Festival of India

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): As the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to begin on November 20 at Goa, the authorities have made special arrangements to welcome the mega footfall.

The event will see around 9,000 delegates in various categories including students, senior citizens and the specially-abled, who on arrival at the Kala Academy will be given special and hi-tech facilities to make their arrival smooth and hassle-free.

The golden jubilee edition of the IFFI has been planned by the Entertainment Society of Goa and Directorate of Film Festivals, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The upcoming event will be inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, as was recently informed by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The grand inaugural ceremony of the IFFI, which is set to end on November 28, will be hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Approximately 200 foreign films will be screened during the festival. In the event, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will also showcase 50 films of 50 women directors.

Javadekar also informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will be honoured at the festival with 'Life Time Achievement Award' for a 'foreign artiste'.

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will also be conferred with the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the festival. (ANI)

