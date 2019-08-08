Presenting the failures incurred, here's 'Mission Mangal' second trailer!

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): While the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming outing 'Mission Mangal' boasted the team of scientists involved in India's ambitious Mars mission, the makers have released the second trailer shedding light onto the other side of the story.

The trailer kicks off with scientist Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) addressing the media where he announces the failure of GSLV fat boy! And just a moment later, he lightens the mood as he savours a laddoo even after their failure.

And however, everyone in Indian Space Research Organisation is well aware of the fact India's Mars mission isn't going to happen, there enters Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) reigniting the hope of the mission.

Just as Rakesh in the first trailer, demonstrated a basic home science technique of making 'pooris' as his idea behind the spacecraft's launch, he does the same here while telling Tara that a Rickshaw can't take you to Mars.

While introducing other scientists in the film including Kritika Aggarwal (Taapsee Pannu), Eka Gandhi (Sonakshi Sinha), Parmeshwar Naidu (Sharman Joshi), Varsha Pillai (Nithya Menon), Neha Siddiqui (Kirti Kulhari), Rakesh will make you acquainted with ISRO's new full form- Always be Impossible Space Research Organisation.

Amongst abort and failures, the ambitious Chandrayaan is set to succeed!

The official YouTube handle of Fox Star Hindi shared that the motto behind the film is the wise words from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, "If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means First Attempt In Learning."

The actors in the film have been active in sharing glimpses of their characters on Instagram on Thursday.

Jagan Shakti's directorial is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R.Balki and is slated to hit big screens on August 15. (ANI)