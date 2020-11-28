Prior to trailer launch on November 28, Varun Dhawan promotes 'Coolie No. 1'

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), November 27 (ANI): On Friday, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a promotional video of his upcoming movie 'Coolie No. 1' on his social media handle, the trailer of which will be released on November 28.



The promotional video was posted on Varun's Instagram handle with the caption "Chota bada, iska uska, sabka, bag uthaunga kal se! #CoolieNo1OnPrime live trailer premiere ke baad, 12 PM, on the YouTube and Facebook page of @primevideoin. Aur haan, bio mein link pe click karo aur reminder laga lo, turant!" In the video the star cast of 'Cooli No. 1' Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan can be seen promoting their movie in a quirky manner.

After the box office success of 'Judwa 2' this will be the second film of Varun Dhawan with his father David Dhawan. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer of the same name will see David Dhawan filling his old shoes as the Director of the film, with the fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan who have never been seen together in a movie before.

The movie which was supposed to be released earlier in May 2020, had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as all the cinema halls were shut because of the lockdown. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the movie is now all set to be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime with its release date on Christmas 2020. (ANI)

