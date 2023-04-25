Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya on their 12th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the early hours of Tuesday, penned down a heartfelt wish for his wife Supriya Menon on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a picture which he captioned, "For someone who's terrified of permanence, the girl I'm holding is possibly the singular reason why I appreciate constants in life today! Happy anniversary Sups! Wife, Best Friend, Travel Partner, Confidant, Mother of my Child and a million other things! To forever learning and discovering together!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

In the picture, the couple could be seen standing in front of a swimming pool and the actor giving his wife a back hug.

Soon after he shared the post, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Supriya commented, "Happy 12th anniversary P!"

"Awww happy anniversary guys," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Wish you both Happy Anniversary."

Supriya Prithviraj, on the other hand also dropped a post for her husband on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 12th anniversary P! Here's to my eternal travel partner in this journey of life! Keep the pedal on that accelerator but sometimes turn on the brakes too to pull aside and smell the roses! I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj is known for his amazing performances in films like 'Classmates', 'Vaasthavam ', 'Indian Rupee', 'Ayalum Njanum Thammil', 'Celluloid'.

He will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and in the upcoming pan-India film 'Salaar' alongside Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. (ANI)