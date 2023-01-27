Priyadarshan's 'Appatha' to be screened at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Priyadarshan's directorial 'Appatha' has been selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival is organised by the Government of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting through the National Film Development Corporation in association with the SCO Council of Heads of States. The screening will be held in Mumbai on 27th January 2023 at the Films Division Complex.

Sharing his delight at the film opening the festival Priyadarshan said, "We are honoured Appatha has been selected as the opening film on this prestigious occasion. I would like to thank my producers Jio Studios and Wide Angle Creations for bringing this simple and lovely story to me. It has been a pleasure collaborating on this film and wonderful to be working with a phenomenal talent like Urvashi on her milestone 700th film. Appatha is different from anything I have attempted earlier and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience react to it."



Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, too, shared his views on the film and the festival.

"We are immensely proud to host the SCO film festival to mark the Chairmanship of India at SCO for 2022-23. India's goal of organising the festival is to showcase the diversity of films and various styles of film making from from the SCO region. We also aim to build cinematic partnerships, have exchange of programmes, nurture young filmmaking talent and act as a bridge between the cultures of this unique region. We are delighted to commence the festival with the world premiere of Shri Priyadarshan's film Appatha. It is a touching story of love and our bond with our pets. The SCO film festival is all set to be a melting pot of myriad vibrant cultures, spectacle of aesthetic sensibilities and sheer cinematic excellence over the next five days beginning on 27th January," Thakur said.

Appatha' is touted as a beautiful tale of an unlikely bond and sows the values of respecting parents and finding oneself. The film stars actress Kavita Ranjini, who is mainly known by her stage name Urvashi. (ANI)

