Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy 'Sasural Genda Phool' as they vibe to some Hindi music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is currently busy soaking in the weekend fun with none other than daughter Malti Marie. The actor shared an adorable video of Malti Marie and in the background, we could hear the song from Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Delhi 6' - Genda Phool!

In the video, Priyanka's little one is seen to be enjoying the music, as she kept nodding her adorable head to the beats of the song! Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday mornings be like..."

See for yourself:



As usual, Priyanka didn't show her baby girl's face.

On Monday, she again took to Instagram to share how she spent last weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka was seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)