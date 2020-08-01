Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, other Bollywood celebs wish fans on Eid-al-Adha

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): As the country is celebrating Eid-al-Adha on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend best wishes to their fans.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories to extend Eid greetings to her fans across the globe.

"#Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings blessings, happiness & peace," the 'Baywatch' actor wrote.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, took to Twitter and shared a celebratory picture to wish his fans on the occasion.

"On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter and wrote, "'Eid Mubarak!' To one & all. Wishing everyone endless blessings for the days ahead & may HE grace our homes with warmth & peace. Eid Mubarak!"

Actor Raveena Tandon posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen all decked up in a green lehenga for the occasion.

"Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai.even in lockdown,make it celebratory!This Eid may you sacrifice ,greed, arrogance ,indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha . #EidMubarak," she wrote in the caption.

Other Bollywood celebrities who took to social media today to extend Eid-al-Adha wishes to their fans include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Sonali Bendre, among others. (ANI)

