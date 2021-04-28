Priyanka Chopra appeals to Joe Biden requesting COVID-19 assistance for India

New Delhi [India], April 27 (India): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Tuesday, reached out to US President Joe Biden, World Health Organisation (WHO), and other US government officials to help India in its fight against the raging second wave of COVID-19.

The actor took to her Twitter handle and urged Biden, and other US government officials to provide vaccines to India on an urgent basis. She also stated that during such a grave condition, the United States government has requested 550 million more vaccines than required.

Requesting for aid, Priyanka tweeted, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive."



This is not the first time that Priyanka has used social media to spread awareness for COVID 19. Recently, she shared helpline numbers to help people who are struggling for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines across the country.

Not long ago, she also made headlines for joining hands with UNICEF as a vaccine champion for the World Immunization Week. Within two days of its launch, the star unlocked 5 million virtual funds for the lifesaving vaccine program.

Apart from Priyanka, recently Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.



Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

