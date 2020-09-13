Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'forever guy' in latest Instagram post

California [US], September 13 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra on Sunday treated fans to an adorable selfie with husband Nick Jonas, and attached a sweet note on how 'grateful' she is to have him in her life.

The 'Baywatch' star posted a lovey-dovey picture on Instagram. In the photograph, Priyanka is seen sporting a butterfly printed top while she clicks a picture when holding hands with Jonas. The adorable picture which is all things love, shows Priyanka leaning on to Jonas while the singer sits on the driving seat.

Along with the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor noted, "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

Over one lakh fans liked the Instagram post including celebrity followers Tamannah Bhatia.

Many chimed into the comments section showered their adorable comments over the post.



"Love you guys," wrote a user, while many others simply left red heart emojis.

On the professional front, Priyanka who was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in 'Matrix 4', alongside Keanu Reeves in the sci-fi film, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff. (ANI)







