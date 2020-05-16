New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped into the weekend in her ever-cheerful mood and shared a throwback video where she is seen dancing.
She took to Instagram to share the make-up room video in which she is seen dancing while getting ready for a magazine photoshoot.
"Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon," she wrote in the caption.
Fans of the 37-year-old actor flooded the post with scores of appreciatory comments.
'The Sky Is Pink' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States. (ANI)
Priyanka Chopra dances into the weekend with throwback video
ANI | Updated: May 16, 2020 12:39 IST
