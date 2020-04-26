Priyanka Chopra dons desi girl look as she 'felt like' wearing a saree

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): She chose to be a desi girl today! Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday stole the hearts of her followers by sharing a picture of herself in a stunning blue saree.

The 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share the beautiful picture and mentioned that she felt like wearing a saree.

Taking it to the captions, 'The Sky is Pink' actor wrote: "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone.@nickjonas"



In the shared picture, the 'Baywatch' actor who is standing next to husband Nick Jonas, is looking gorgeous in a blue coloured saree with white leaf prints on it.

She completed the desi look by wearing silver bangles.

The 'Fashion' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States.

Recently, Chopra pledged USD 100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

Moreover, she along with Nick donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally. (ANI)

