Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): The much-awaited look is here. Priyanka Chopra unveiled her first look from the highly-anticipated series 'Citadel' on Monday.

Taking to Instagram Priyanka posted a string of pictures most of which feature her. In the first frame, Priyanka is holding a revolver. The 'desi girl' exudes glamour in her plunging neckline dress. In another frame, she is showing punches to a man with a rifle. Another frame shows wounded Priyanka lying on the ground. Priyanka wrote in her caption, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpKto4rt0aU/

Celebs showered their love on Priyanka's post. Rajkumar Rao wrote, "Awesomeeeeee." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Yasss'' with some fire emoji. Dia Mirza wrote, "Mamma Mia."

'Citadel' is created by the Russo Brothers. The Indian version is also in works. Raj and DK are helming the Indian Version.

The series, which also stars Lesley Manville, will premiere its first two episodes on April 28. (ANI)