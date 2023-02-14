Priyanka Chopra drops 'Love Again' trailer, Nick Jonas makes special appearance

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated romantic comedy 'Love Again' starring Sam Heughan on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a trailer video along with a caption, "We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing costars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay."

The film is about a role played by Priyanka who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a special cameo in the movie.

The couple also shares a kiss in the trailer.

The trailer begins with a peek of Priyanka as Mira, who is struggling to go on with her life.r fiance's death. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan a.k.a Rob Burns.

Rob is a journalist who is captivated by Mira's candid and heartfelt texts in which she opens up about her old traumas. Rob is assigned to write a story about singer Celine Dion. Rob and Mira meet during an opera night and instantly click. However, Rob struggles how to confess to Mira that he fell in love with her through texts.

Helmed by Jim Strouse. It is set to hit theatres on May 12, 2023. Based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, the film was earlier titled 'It's All Coming Back to Me'.

Apart from this film, Priyanka will be seen in the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. (ANI)





