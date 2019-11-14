Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'family time' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Seems like 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her stay in Delhi to the fullest with friends and family!

The actor who is currently shooting for her next 'The White Tiger' in the national capital, on Thursday shared a picture of her posing with mother Madhu Chopra and two other relatives as she relished her "family time".

Sharing the image on Instagram story, the 37-year old wrote, "Family time in Delhi!"



A while before documenting family time, the 'The Sky is Pink' actor also revisited her time on the sets of the American series 'Quantico' as she shared a picture of her walking in what seemed like a graveyard with a paper in hand, indicating that she was filming for 'Quantico'.

Meanwhile, she also posted a 'now' picture of her holding a pen and doing some homework for the next role.

'The White Tiger' being filmed in Delhi is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer 'Fahrenheit 451,' will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora.

The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. (ANI)

