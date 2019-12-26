Priyanka Chopra gets a snowmobile on Christmas from hubby Nick Jonas

New Delhi (India), Dec 26 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra was seen dashing through the snow on her new snowmobile this Christmas as her husband and singer Nick Jonas gifted her the vehicle on the occasion.

Chopra took to Instagram to share the pictures and videos of her new ride with her husband as the pillion rider.

"Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas," she captioned the post.

The actor alternatively shared pictures from the Christmas celebration with her family and dogs.

Both Chopra and Jonas are currently basking in the success of their last releases 'The Sky is Pink' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level', respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities. (ANI)

