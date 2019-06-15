Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons in hilarious video

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): In a hilarious video, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared five life lessons -- combining fashion with the philosophy of life. The video showed the actor donning different outfits and linking lessons with each of them.

Priyanka takes a hilarious take on different outfits worn by her in the video. The video was shot during the photo shoot for American magazine InStyle.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "5 life lessons with yours truly (I'm so funny) haha Check out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today."

The video begins with Priyanka welcoming her fans. Sharing the first tip while giving a nice jerk to her skirt (lehanga) she said, "Always be bigger than your skirt."

Flaunting her back and moving her waist in a glittery saree, the diva shared the second tip, "Have nothing to hide."

Cladded in another saree paired with a bralette, the actor revealed the tip number three, "Sari, not sorry."

The actor shared the fourth tip, "make some noise" while flaunting 'ghunhroo' tied on her ankle.

Last but not least comes the most important tip. "When you have a difference, patch it up! So funny, I'm so funny!" the actor said while showing her denim that has various patches on it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019. (ANI)

