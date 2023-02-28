Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to team 'The Elephant Whisperers' ahead of Oscars 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday, gave a shoutout to the makers of the documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' ahead of the Oscars 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "A trunk filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I've watched recently...Loved it! Big shout out to @kartikigonsalves @guneetmonga for bringing this amazing story to life."



'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar 2023 nomination in the 'Best Documentary Short Film category' against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.



The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Apart from this Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' and the film 'RRR' are also in the race for the Oscars.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's work front, she recently dropped her first look from her upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel' which is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. (ANI)

