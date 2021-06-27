Priyanka Chopra gorges on Indian food at her new restaurant 'Sona'

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra visited her newly opened restaurant 'Sona' in New York on Saturday night and treated fans with glimpses of food and exquisite decor at the venue.

Priyanka is undoubtedly spending quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Last night the former Miss World visited her newly opened Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York and shared the glimpses of the drool-worthy food she gorged on at the venue that opened in March this year.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying pani puri, a mouthwatering dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a platter that appeared to be full of pakoras and prawns. The actor was also accompanied by her friends for the special dinner.

The post was captioned as, "I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."





Priyanka also shared a picture of her private dining room at the restaurant where 'Mimi's' was engraved at the wall. 'Mimi' is PeeCee's nickname and she had earlier revealed in an interview that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers.

The two time National Film Award-winning- actor also took a tour of her brand new Indian cuisine restaurant and shared glimpses of the magnificent decor.

She looked as alluring as always in a light blue stripe patterned shirt that she paired with neon yellow coloured high-waist wide-leg pants. She accessorized the look with some matching jewellery and her signature brown lipstick.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria's Secret.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in the upcoming spy series 'Citadel' also starring Richard Madden of 'Game of Thrones' fame.

She also has an interesting lineup of films including 'Text For You', 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline. (ANI)

