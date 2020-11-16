Priyanka Chopra Jonas is British Fashion Council's Ambassador for positive change

London [UK], November 16 (ANI): Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared with fans news about her recent honour of being named the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change.

The ‘Baywatch’ star took to Twitter and penned a note expressing her happiness on the journey, Priyanka shared that she would be living and working in London over the next year.

She noted, “I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year.”

She added, “We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me. @BFC #CarolineRush.”

Priyanka Chopra shared her version of becoming the BFC Ambassador for positive change and wrote, “Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together.”

“I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry," added Chopra.

The former Miss World, who is a Padma Shri Awardee owns a production house - Purple Pebble Pictures and was the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. (ANI)